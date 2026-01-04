Michael B. Jordon talks about 'Sinners' ahead of Critics Choice Awards  

Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
The 2026 Critics Choice Awards ceremony set to take place on Sunday in Santa Monica

Michael B. Jordan has opened up about his heartfelt experience while shooting his horror action movie, Sinners, ahead of the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards ceremony. 

In a conversation with CBS, the Creed star revealed that during the filming of his new film, he often felt a strong connection with the New Jersey churches. 

"Big time, it definitely connected me back to my family's history that I've always had a strong connection with, but it just kind of reframed it a bit," Jordon noted.

The Black Panther actor continued, "There's nobody in my family that came from this, I guess, that looked at it as a potential career, you know? I think once I didn't go to college and I decided to move to California and pursue acting full-time, there was, like, there was no turning back after that one." 

He also shared his working experience alongside Ryan Coogler all over again after his superhit film, Creed, saying, "Doing 'Creed,' so many different levels."  

"The first time I transformed my body, you know, learned a skill that I continue to do today, you know?" he continued.

These remarks Michael B. Jordan made after his movie, Sinner, bagged 17 nominations at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards.  

Notably, the fans are eagerly waiting for the live streaming of the star-studded awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4th at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. 

