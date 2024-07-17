Entertainment

Drake's luxury mansion hit by flood amid severe Toronto downpour

Drake shared a video of the flooding with hilarious caption on instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


Drake's luxury Toronto home, known as The Embassy, has been hit by severe flooding amid a torrential downpour in the area.

The One Dance rapper took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a video of the flooding, showing murky brown water filling his dressing room and overflowing into other parts of the luxurious house.

Despite the chaos, Drake maintained his sense of humor, captioning the video "This better be Espresso Martini."

In the clip, he can be seen attempting to clear the water with a mop, while a friend struggles to hold back the floodwaters by holding shut two doors.

The incident comes after a severe storm hit the Toronto area on Tuesday, leaving over 100,000 residents without power, according to BBC reports.

Drake's mansion, which he showcased in a 2020 profile for Architectural Digest, features marble floors, custom chandeliers, and a 3,200-square-foot master-bedroom suite.

"I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through,” he told the outlet of creating his dream home.

The extent of the damage to Drake's property is not yet clear, but one thing is certain - the rapper has proven that he can handle any situation with humor and grace.

