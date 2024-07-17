King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William honor Queen Camilla on her big day

Queen Camilla celebrates her 77th birthday with heartfelt tributes from the royal family. Kate Middleton, Prince William, and King Charles.
On Wednesday, July 17, King Charles and Buckingham Palace spearheaded the celebrations in honour of the Queen on her special day by releasing a charming picture of the royal couple sitting on a balcony the day before, during their visit to the island of Guernsey.
The Royal family posted a photo of Queen Camilla in a royal blue dress along with a caption, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!"
Then, the account also posted a picture of Camila on Instagram Stories along with a charming video of her being serenaded by Sark School students.
They captioned the clip, "Birthday celebrations started early in Guernsey yesterday..."
Additionally, Camilla received birthday greetings from Kate Middleton and Prince William.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took shared a picture of Camilla clutching a basket of flowers while posed in a pale blue frock and cardigan on Instagram Stories.
They noted a caption, "Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday.”