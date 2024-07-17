Royal

King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech

King Charles’ speech had ‘absurd’ royal traditons

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


King Charles’ speech at the State Opening of Parliament sure communicated PM Keir Starmer’s next step, but it was encircled by some “bizarre” royal traditions rolling out behind-the-scenes.

Before Your Majesty arrived, royal bodyguards searched through the Palace of Westminster’s cellars to look for any sort of explosives.

This inquiry was established after the “gunpowder plot of 1605” unsuccessfully planned to assassinate King James I by blowing the entire place up, as per Mirror.

For the entire duration of King Charles’ speech, an MP is taken away and kept hostage by the royal army to ensure his safety in case the government hatches a plot.

The individual held captive is usually the person who’s serving as the Vice Chamberlain of HM Household.

Now, this schemes dates long back to the 1600s, which was when the fall out between the Crown and the Parliament led to a civil war, subsequently leading to King Charles I being executed.

Today, on July 17, Labour party’s MP Samantha Dixon served as the hostage, and was “freed” as soon as King Charles left for Buckingham Palace.

But it’s not so bad since the prisoner is offered alcoholic drinks as well as a good TV time.

Another royal tradition is that King Charles and his crown must reach the ceremony in separate carriage.

As soon Your Majesty and Queen Camilla arrived, a 41-gun salute was fired to welcome them.

Taylor Swift or Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine?’

Taylor Swift or Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine?’
Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment

Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech

King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy

Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy

Royal News

Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Princess Kate finds solace at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big decision upsets King Charles
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles says Sir Keir Starmer has sworn to ‘get Britain building’
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William honor Queen Camilla on her big day
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles, Queen Camilla bestow rare title to special goat breed in Guernsey
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Kate Middleton, Prince William send sweet message on Camilla's birthday
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles wins Queen Camilla's heart on 77th birthday with THIS gift
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles' secret plans to celebrate Queen Camilla’s 77th birthday
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
King Charles’ sudden announcement cancels Sarah Ferguson’s Australia trip
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Queen Camilla injured at royal event with King Charles
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy
Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend