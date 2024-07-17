King Charles holds MP Samantha Dixon hostage during speech

King Charles’ speech at the State Opening of Parliament sure communicated PM Keir Starmer’s next step, but it was encircled by some “bizarre” royal traditions rolling out behind-the-scenes.
Before Your Majesty arrived, royal bodyguards searched through the Palace of Westminster’s cellars to look for any sort of explosives.
This inquiry was established after the “gunpowder plot of 1605” unsuccessfully planned to assassinate King James I by blowing the entire place up, as per Mirror.
For the entire duration of King Charles’ speech, an MP is taken away and kept hostage by the royal army to ensure his safety in case the government hatches a plot.
The individual held captive is usually the person who’s serving as the Vice Chamberlain of HM Household.
Now, this schemes dates long back to the 1600s, which was when the fall out between the Crown and the Parliament led to a civil war, subsequently leading to King Charles I being executed.
Today, on July 17, Labour party’s MP Samantha Dixon served as the hostage, and was “freed” as soon as King Charles left for Buckingham Palace.
But it’s not so bad since the prisoner is offered alcoholic drinks as well as a good TV time.
Another royal tradition is that King Charles and his crown must reach the ceremony in separate carriage.
As soon Your Majesty and Queen Camilla arrived, a 41-gun salute was fired to welcome them.