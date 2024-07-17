Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone send 'blessings' to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh extended their best wishes to the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on starting a new chapter of life.
Turning to their respective Instagram handles on Wednesday, the couple shared an adorable picture with the newlyweds.
While the Simmba actor stood beside Anant, the mom-to-be was seen kissing Radhika's cheek.
Ranveer as caption penned, " Just pure love (red heart) Anant and Radhika, God bless you both on this journey of blissful togetherness."
On the other hand, the Chennai Express star's caption read, " Wishing you both Love & Blessings in abundance as you embark on this most beautiful journey..."
Also Salman Khan dropped a picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant extending his heartfelt congrats on July 15 saying, "Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other’s families."
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who tied the knot on July 12, are heading to London for their post-wedding celebrations.