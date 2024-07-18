Katrina Kaif overwhelmed with all the love on her birthday: 'Thankyou'

Katrina Kaif, the action-heroine of Bollywood, who celebrated her birthday on July 16, thanked everyone for their warm birthday wishes.
On the special day, several B-town celebrities showered the diva with love.
As the clock struck 12, the Merry Christmas star was also flooded with warm wishes from her admirers and loved ones.
After enjoying her big day, Kaif spared time to go through all the lovely messages.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Bharat actress dropped a picture of herself, flaunting her natural beauty and glance with a gratitude note that read, "Thank you for all your birthday wishes."
Recently, the Bad Newz star rubbished all rumors surrounding his beloved wife's pregnancy at an event saying there is no truth to it.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2021, were spotted together at the recent wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.