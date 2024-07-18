Entertainment

Angelina Jolie urges Brad Pitt to 'end the fighting' amid longstanding legal battle

Angelina Jolie formally asked Brad Pitt to end the fighting for the sake of their family

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Angelina Jolie urges Brad Pitt to end the fighting amid longstanding legal battle
Angelina Jolie urges Brad Pitt to 'end the fighting' amid longstanding legal battle

Angelina Jolie has asked Brad Pitt to drop his lawsuit over their shared winery, urging him to "end the fighting" for the sake of their family.

As per PEOPLE, the most recent event is The Maleficent starlet formally asking the Troy star to reveal conversations he had with third parties during the 2016 aircraft incident that resulted in their divorce.

Pitt's solicitors requested that the judge reject her plea, calling it "intrusive" and a "sensationalist fishing expedition."

Paul Murphy, Jolie's attorney, asserted in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on July 17th that Pitt "tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse" in his previous bid to purchase Jolie's part in the vineyard.

The attorney said, "Those actions are central to these proceedings.”

He added, "We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts."

Murphy noted, “While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong.”

Following Jolie's $67 million October 2021 sale of her part of Château Miraval, Pitt filed a lawsuit against her.

He claimed that a verbal agreement they made was violated by the selling.

Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls

Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’

Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

Entertainment News

John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra's birthday with heartfelt PDA photos
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo go house hunting hand in hand
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Blake Lively unveils rare ‘Family Portrait’ without Ryan Reynolds
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Sofia Vergara bags Emmy Awards nomination for ‘Modern Family’
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Selena Gomez breaks silence on her first ever Emmy nomination
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Travis Kelce showers love on Taylor Swift at Eras Tour show
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor discuss kids amid Sofía Vergara claims
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Katrina Kaif overwhelmed with all the love on her birthday: 'Thankyou'
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone send 'blessings' to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Deepika Padukone sheds light on misconceptions about diet
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Paris Hilton gives sneak peek into ‘The Simple Life’ reunion