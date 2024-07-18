Angelina Jolie urges Brad Pitt to 'end the fighting' amid longstanding legal battle

Angelina Jolie has asked Brad Pitt to drop his lawsuit over their shared winery, urging him to "end the fighting" for the sake of their family.
As per PEOPLE, the most recent event is The Maleficent starlet formally asking the Troy star to reveal conversations he had with third parties during the 2016 aircraft incident that resulted in their divorce.
Pitt's solicitors requested that the judge reject her plea, calling it "intrusive" and a "sensationalist fishing expedition."
Paul Murphy, Jolie's attorney, asserted in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on July 17th that Pitt "tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse" in his previous bid to purchase Jolie's part in the vineyard.
The attorney said, "Those actions are central to these proceedings.”
He added, "We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts."
Murphy noted, “While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong.”
Following Jolie's $67 million October 2021 sale of her part of Château Miraval, Pitt filed a lawsuit against her.
He claimed that a verbal agreement they made was violated by the selling.