Shraddha Kapoor ready to marry beau Rahul Mody?

Shraddha Kapoor seems to have truly embodied the character of her upcoming film Stree, and in a witty response, revealed her future plans with rumoured beau Rahul Mody!
The actress showed up in Mumbai today, July 18, for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Stree 2, a sequel to her 2018 hit Stree, and made a quirky remark when asked about her relationship status and future marriage plans.
As per Pinkvilla, Shraddha playfully told reporters, “Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi (She is Stree, she will become a bride whenever she feels like).”
The comment comes as rumours about Shraddha dating scriptwriter Rahul Mody continue to gain momentum online; they were further fuelled when Shraddha appeared to make their romance Instagram official in June.
The Aashiqui 2 actress shared a sweet selfie with Rahul on her Instagram story last month, with the caption, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar @modyrahulmody (Keep my heart but give me back my sleep).”