Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls

Britney Spears has come to the defence of Kate Beckinsale, calling out the "incredibly cruel people" online who have been targeting the actress.
The Womanizer crooner took to her Instagram account to clap back at the critics of the Underworld star after her recent posting on social media.
In a lengthy caption, Spears noted, “I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London!!! I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content.”
She added, “She’s in her 50s and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old.”
According to the Toxic singer, the criticism directed against Beckinsale's dancing is "not as bad" as the comments made about her.
In response, she said that she had in fact "taught dance class last week to a couple of teenagers."
“I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially,” she continued.
Spears further stated, “But I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!”
She noted, “What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content???” adding, “Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see?”
“Let them see how my students are nourishing and living THEIR LIVES !!!???” Spears said.
The Crimnal singer also said, “It’s good for the soul yet frankly it’s not condescending AT ALL it’s BEING … a Smart ass and damn those are usually pretty attractive!!!”
Spears mentioned she is aware that some individuals "mean well that don't embarrass or demoralise another." Spears did concede, though, that individuals must exercise "extreme caution" in who they choose to keep in their "circle" and in their hearts since the world can be "incredibly cruel."
To note, It all began when Kate uploaded videos of herself dancing to divert attention from a slew of personal setbacks including her stepfather's passing, her mother's cancer diagnosis, and a six-week hospital stay are some of these personal concerns.