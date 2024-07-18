Entertainment

Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies filming Instagram reel at water fall

Mumbai-based travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar lost her life after falling into gorge while shooting Instagram reel

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies filming Instagram reel at water fall
Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies filming Instagram reel at water fall

 Mumbai-based travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar lost her life after falling into a 300-foot gorge while shooting an Instagram reel at the Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

The 27-year-old chartered accountant and travel enthusiast was accompanied by seven friends on the outing.

While filming a video, Kamdar lost her footing and slipped into the gorge. Her friends immediately alerted local authorities, who launched a rescue operation with the help of the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff, as reported by NDTV.

“As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,” a rescuer told outlet.

To note, Kamdar documented her travels on Instagram under the handle @theglocaljournal, where she shared her adventures with over 15,000 followers.

The rescue effort was challenging due to the heavy rain, and falling stones. After a six-hour operation, Kamdar was pulled out of the gorge and rushed to nearby Mangaon Taluka government hospital, where she died during treatment, said the Mangaon police station official.

Shortly after the incident, the local authorities urged tourists to exercise extreme caution while visiting waterfalls during the monsoon season.

Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message

Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message
King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry

King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting

Entertainment News

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Khloe Kardashian to seek ‘therapy’ for mental well-being?
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Matthew Perry searched for 'friends' on adult site during his last days
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised with ‘severe’ infection: Details
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Shraddha Kapoor ready to marry beau Rahul Mody?
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Joe Jonas announces solo album 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome their first child
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra's birthday with heartfelt PDA photos
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo go house hunting hand in hand
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Blake Lively unveils rare ‘Family Portrait’ without Ryan Reynolds