Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies filming Instagram reel at water fall

Mumbai-based travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar lost her life after falling into a 300-foot gorge while shooting an Instagram reel at the Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district.
The 27-year-old chartered accountant and travel enthusiast was accompanied by seven friends on the outing.
While filming a video, Kamdar lost her footing and slipped into the gorge. Her friends immediately alerted local authorities, who launched a rescue operation with the help of the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff, as reported by NDTV.
“As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,” a rescuer told outlet.
To note, Kamdar documented her travels on Instagram under the handle @theglocaljournal, where she shared her adventures with over 15,000 followers.
The rescue effort was challenging due to the heavy rain, and falling stones. After a six-hour operation, Kamdar was pulled out of the gorge and rushed to nearby Mangaon Taluka government hospital, where she died during treatment, said the Mangaon police station official.
Shortly after the incident, the local authorities urged tourists to exercise extreme caution while visiting waterfalls during the monsoon season.