Entertainment

Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85

The award-winning British actress earned global fame through 1991's 'City of Joy', which was filmed in Kolkata, India

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Pauline Collins, Shirley Valentine actress dies at 85
Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85

Pauline Collins, the star of the 1989 rom-com Shirley Valentine, for which she was Oscar nominated in 1990, has passed away at the age of 85.

As per her family statement, the actress died "peacefully" in her London care home surrounded by her family having had Parkinson's disease for several years.

Collins is best known for her portrayal of disgruntled housewife Shirley in Lewis Gilbert's award-winning film, based on the acclaimed stage play by Willy Russell.

Her phenomenal performance also won her the Golden Globe Award for best actress along with a Bafta.

Collins' family said in a statement, "Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens."

Pauline Collins first played the title role of Shirley Valentine at the Vaudeville Theatre in London in 1988. She won that year's Olivier Award for best actress.

The following year she reprised the role on Broadway, New York, where she picked up numerous prizes, including a prestigious Tony Award. The film of the same name was released later that year.

Her other films included 1991's City of Joy with Patrick Swayze, filmed in Calcutta, which brought her wider recognition globally.

Through acting, she met her husband, John Alderton, whom she tied the knot with in 1969 and had three children with, Nicholas, Kate, and Richard.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 follows the story of Rick Riordan's series second book titled, 'The Sea of Monsters'

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary
One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson set to stra in a multi-million pound Netflix TV show

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date
The Hawkins crew returns with 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' animated spinoff

Kim Kardashian makes chilling revelation about alleged murder plot against her

Kim Kardashian makes chilling revelation about alleged murder plot against her
The reality star breaks down in tears while revealing a jailed convict 'extremely close to her' has put out a hit on her

Jay-Z wins big after decade-long legal battle in paternity lawsuit

Jay-Z wins big after decade-long legal battle in paternity lawsuit
Beyoncé's husband has been under media scrutiny for over 10 years over a paternity lawsuit filed by his alleged son

'Michael' Jackson biopic trailer: Jaafar’s uncanny acting of pop icon wows fans

'Michael' Jackson biopic trailer: Jaafar’s uncanny acting of pop icon wows fans
Jaafar Jackson channels uncle Michael Jackson in viral biopic trailer

Aimee Lou Wood shades Sydney Sweeney's response to jeans ad scandal

Aimee Lou Wood shades Sydney Sweeney's response to jeans ad scandal
Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad drew immense backlash for allegedly promoting eugenics and racism

Angelia Jolie drops bombshell after Brad Pitt released private email

Angelia Jolie drops bombshell after Brad Pitt released private email
Angelia Jolie releases first statement after ex-husband Brad Pitt released explosive email

Hailey Bieber turns up the heat in lingerie for Rhode announcement

Hailey Bieber turns up the heat in lingerie for Rhode announcement
Hailey Bieber makes major Rhode announcement, wearing lingerie set

Kim Kardashian's son Psalm makes mum proud with acting debut

Kim Kardashian's son Psalm makes mum proud with acting debut
Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West son Psalm, 6, is making his voice acting debut in 'Angry Birds 3'

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun share sizzling moments during intimate outing

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun share sizzling moments during intimate outing
The ‘Euphoria’ actress was spotted sharing intimate moments with boyfriend Scooter Braun after being caught with ex Jonathan Davino

Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie
The 'F1' star’s lawyers submitted emails with the 'Maleficent' starlet's team about her 2021 sale of their shared French winery