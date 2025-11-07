Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85

Pauline Collins, the star of the 1989 rom-com Shirley Valentine, for which she was Oscar nominated in 1990, has passed away at the age of 85.
As per her family statement, the actress died "peacefully" in her London care home surrounded by her family having had Parkinson's disease for several years.
Collins is best known for her portrayal of disgruntled housewife Shirley in Lewis Gilbert's award-winning film, based on the acclaimed stage play by Willy Russell.
Her phenomenal performance also won her the Golden Globe Award for best actress along with a Bafta.
Collins' family said in a statement, "Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens."
Pauline Collins first played the title role of Shirley Valentine at the Vaudeville Theatre in London in 1988. She won that year's Olivier Award for best actress.
The following year she reprised the role on Broadway, New York, where she picked up numerous prizes, including a prestigious Tony Award. The film of the same name was released later that year.
Her other films included 1991's City of Joy with Patrick Swayze, filmed in Calcutta, which brought her wider recognition globally.
Through acting, she met her husband, John Alderton, whom she tied the knot with in 1969 and had three children with, Nicholas, Kate, and Richard.