Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Kourtney Kardashian gives fans glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday
Kourtney Kardashian gives fans glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian marked her son Rocky’s second birthday by sharing an intimate photo from his birth, giving fans a rare glimpse into the special moment.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share an adorable image of her one-year-old son Rocky, whom she shares with Travis Barker.

In the post, Kardashian cuddles her newborn in a hospital bed, her hair in space buns and a second photo shows the book On the Night You Were Born by Nancy Tillman.


She quoted the caption, "On the night you were born, The moon smiled with such wonder That the stars peeked in to see you And the night wind whispered, 'Life will never be the same.”

Kardashian continued, “Because there had never been anyone like you…ever in the world, So enchanted with you were the wind and the rain, That they whispered the sound of your wonderful name.”

The Lemme founder and husband the Blink 182 drummer welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023.

They share six kids in total, including Kardashian’s three with ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while Barker is also a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Katy Perry takes subtle dig on Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’

Katy Perry takes subtle dig on Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’
The 'Dark Horse' singer released her first single since ending her nine-year relationship with the 'Troy' star

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour
The legendary ‘70s rock band Journey announces 60-concert farewell tour, Final Frontier

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations
Matt and Ross Duffer break silence on harassment claims involving stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season

‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season
Netflix sparks frenzy by releasing the frightening first five minutes of Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite amid harassment claims

‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite amid harassment claims
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour shared a playful moment at the 'Stranger Things' premiere

Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85

Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85
The award-winning British actress earned global fame through 1991's 'City of Joy', which was filmed in Kolkata, India

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 follows the story of Rick Riordan's series second book titled, 'The Sea of Monsters'

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary
One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson set to stra in a multi-million pound Netflix TV show

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date
The Hawkins crew returns with 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' animated spinoff

Kim Kardashian makes chilling revelation about alleged murder plot against her

Kim Kardashian makes chilling revelation about alleged murder plot against her
The reality star breaks down in tears while revealing a jailed convict 'extremely close to her' has put out a hit on her

Jay-Z wins big after decade-long legal battle in paternity lawsuit

Jay-Z wins big after decade-long legal battle in paternity lawsuit
Beyoncé's husband has been under media scrutiny for over 10 years over a paternity lawsuit filed by his alleged son

'Michael' Jackson biopic trailer: Jaafar’s uncanny acting of pop icon wows fans

'Michael' Jackson biopic trailer: Jaafar’s uncanny acting of pop icon wows fans
Jaafar Jackson channels uncle Michael Jackson in viral biopic trailer