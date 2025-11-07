Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian marked her son Rocky’s second birthday by sharing an intimate photo from his birth, giving fans a rare glimpse into the special moment.
On Thursday, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share an adorable image of her one-year-old son Rocky, whom she shares with Travis Barker.
In the post, Kardashian cuddles her newborn in a hospital bed, her hair in space buns and a second photo shows the book On the Night You Were Born by Nancy Tillman.
She quoted the caption, "On the night you were born, The moon smiled with such wonder That the stars peeked in to see you And the night wind whispered, 'Life will never be the same.”
Kardashian continued, “Because there had never been anyone like you…ever in the world, So enchanted with you were the wind and the rain, That they whispered the sound of your wonderful name.”
The Lemme founder and husband the Blink 182 drummer welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023.
They share six kids in total, including Kardashian’s three with ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while Barker is also a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.