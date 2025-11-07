‘Stranger Things’ stars, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite amid harassment claims

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown shared laughs and a warm hug at the Stranger Things premiere amid harassment and bullying claims.
On Thursday, the Enola Holmes star and the Black Widow star arrived together at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere in Los Angeles.
The on-screen father-daughter duo shared a playful moment on the red carpet, laughing and hugging for the flashing cameras.
In a series, Brown, 21, plays Eleven on the show, and Harbour, 50, plays her adoptive dad, Jim Hopper.
Netflix shared the glimpses of the moment when Brown and Harbour's entered and hug at the premiere.
The streaming platforms posted the snippet along with a caption, "David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere"
The pair's public appearance after a report of Brown's lawsuit against fellow cast member Harbour, complete with "pages and pages of accusations."
"Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," a source told The Daily Mail.
They added, "The investigation went on for months."
To note, Harbour and Brown worked closely together on set since September 2015, when filming for the first season began in Atlanta and at that time, Brown was 11 years old.
The first four episodes of Stranger Things are set to premiere on November 26, followed by three on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Year’s Eve.