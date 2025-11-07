Entertainment

‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season

Netflix sparks frenzy by releasing the frightening first five minutes of Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season
‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season

Stranger Things is soon returning with chilling new episodes.

On Thursday, November 6, Netflix sparked a frenzy by dropping a surprise release of Stranger Things Season 5’s initial five minutes, showing fans peeks into what the upcoming installment has to offer.

“November 12, 1983. Watch the first 5 minutes of Stranger Things 5 now,” they captioned alongside the thrilling clip, making it clear that the soon-to-be-released season will surpass everyone’s expectations.

The chilling teaser takes fans back to 1983, showing the night it all began.

It shows Will Byers’ first scary moments as he disappears and falls into the mysterious Upside Down, finally revealing what happened to him after he was kidnapped by the Demogorgon in 1983.

With 12-year-old Will Byers lying half-conscious inside the Upside Down forest, the spine-chilling clip shows him singing “Should I Stay or Should I Go” in his sleep.

Shortly after, Will gains consciousness and is terrified hearing the sound of the Demogorgon, who was coming towards him to attack.

The teaser also features Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers shooting the creepy creature and attempting to escape. However, he fails to do so.

Fans’ reaction:

“That 5 minutes went by too quick, I need more! Lol Can’t wait!!!” wrote one.

Another stated, “if I remember right, im pretty sure Will said something about Vecna sa'ing him. maybe this is part of that? that last scene made me sick. he's just a baby bro. little Will.”

“Take all the suffering from Will and give it to vecna,” a third cried.

“Not ready for the trauma this season will leave,” expressed a fourth.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date:

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release in three installments, with Part 1 dropping on November 26, Part 2 on Christmas, and Part 3 on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour
The legendary ‘70s rock band Journey announces 60-concert farewell tour, Final Frontier

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations
Matt and Ross Duffer break silence on harassment claims involving stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023

‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite amid harassment claims

‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite amid harassment claims
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour shared a playful moment at the 'Stranger Things' premiere

Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85

Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85
The award-winning British actress earned global fame through 1991's 'City of Joy', which was filmed in Kolkata, India

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 follows the story of Rick Riordan's series second book titled, 'The Sea of Monsters'

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary
One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson set to stra in a multi-million pound Netflix TV show

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date
The Hawkins crew returns with 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' animated spinoff

Kim Kardashian makes chilling revelation about alleged murder plot against her

Kim Kardashian makes chilling revelation about alleged murder plot against her
The reality star breaks down in tears while revealing a jailed convict 'extremely close to her' has put out a hit on her

Jay-Z wins big after decade-long legal battle in paternity lawsuit

Jay-Z wins big after decade-long legal battle in paternity lawsuit
Beyoncé's husband has been under media scrutiny for over 10 years over a paternity lawsuit filed by his alleged son

'Michael' Jackson biopic trailer: Jaafar’s uncanny acting of pop icon wows fans

'Michael' Jackson biopic trailer: Jaafar’s uncanny acting of pop icon wows fans
Jaafar Jackson channels uncle Michael Jackson in viral biopic trailer

Aimee Lou Wood shades Sydney Sweeney's response to jeans ad scandal

Aimee Lou Wood shades Sydney Sweeney's response to jeans ad scandal
Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad drew immense backlash for allegedly promoting eugenics and racism