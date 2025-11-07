‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season

Stranger Things is soon returning with chilling new episodes.
On Thursday, November 6, Netflix sparked a frenzy by dropping a surprise release of Stranger Things Season 5’s initial five minutes, showing fans peeks into what the upcoming installment has to offer.
“November 12, 1983. Watch the first 5 minutes of Stranger Things 5 now,” they captioned alongside the thrilling clip, making it clear that the soon-to-be-released season will surpass everyone’s expectations.
The chilling teaser takes fans back to 1983, showing the night it all began.
It shows Will Byers’ first scary moments as he disappears and falls into the mysterious Upside Down, finally revealing what happened to him after he was kidnapped by the Demogorgon in 1983.
With 12-year-old Will Byers lying half-conscious inside the Upside Down forest, the spine-chilling clip shows him singing “Should I Stay or Should I Go” in his sleep.
Shortly after, Will gains consciousness and is terrified hearing the sound of the Demogorgon, who was coming towards him to attack.
The teaser also features Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers shooting the creepy creature and attempting to escape. However, he fails to do so.
Fans’ reaction:
“That 5 minutes went by too quick, I need more! Lol Can’t wait!!!” wrote one.
Another stated, “if I remember right, im pretty sure Will said something about Vecna sa'ing him. maybe this is part of that? that last scene made me sick. he's just a baby bro. little Will.”
“Take all the suffering from Will and give it to vecna,” a third cried.
“Not ready for the trauma this season will leave,” expressed a fourth.
Stranger Things Season 5 release date:
Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release in three installments, with Part 1 dropping on November 26, Part 2 on Christmas, and Part 3 on New Year’s Eve.