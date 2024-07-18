Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian to seek ‘therapy’ for mental well-being?

  • July 18, 2024
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, July 18, Kim Kardashian opened up about getting back to therapy sessions, also urging her sister, Khloe Kardashian, to “be on this journey” with her.

“I met with a therapist again. She said we all need therapy—eespecially you,” told Kim to Khloe.

While discussing the topic at lunch with Malika Haqq, Khloe asked the Sky High actress’ opinion on whether she really needed to undergo therapy, to which Haqq replied, “A hundred percent.”

Shocked by the answer, the American socialite confirmed, “You do?”

“You should listen to your sister,” urged Haqq, upon which Khloe revealed that she had done therapy. “I’ve gone to, like, three or four different therapists.”

Further opening up, Khloe said that even after disclosing her “every dark demonic thing,” every therapist she has seen so far has given her “no guidance.”

In her confessional, Khloe confessed, “I’m sure I need therapy. I just don’t think I’m struggling, and I’m like, ‘I can’t find my way. I need a therapist.’ I’m like, 'Okay, yeah, I’ll try therapy.'”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu every Thursday.

