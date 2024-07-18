King Charles and Volodymyr Zelensky exchange warm greetings at EPC summit

King Charles III met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the UK, shared a friendly moment at the European Political Community (EPC) summit hosted at Blenheim Palace on Thursday, July 18.
As per Mirror, the summit, hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, brought together over 40 leaders to discuss key issues, including support for Ukraine, illegal migration, and energy security.
French President Emmanuel Macron thanked King Charles III for his hospitality at the EPC, an initiative launched by Macron in 2022 to enhance European unity following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Zelensky praised the UK's commitment to Ukraine and announced new security agreements with the UK.
He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting, "I have arrived in the UK to participate in the Summit, hold bilateral meetings with partners, and sign new security agreements."
King Charles, despite recent health challenges, attended the reception and engaged warmly with leaders, including Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Zelensky, in his signature military-style fleece, had a brief private meeting with the King to discuss defence cooperation.
Moreover, Prime Minister Starmer emphasised the importance of unified support for Ukraine and resetting post-Brexit relations with Europe.
"Every day Ukraine fights affects not just the Ukrainian people, but the European people," Starmer said, highlighting the need for more air defense for Ukraine.
The summit also addressed illegal migration and energy security, with Starmer urging a collective stance against people smuggling and reaffirming Labour's commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights.
In addition to European leaders, the summit saw the presence of Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and European Council President Charles Michel, alongside UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.