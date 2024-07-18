World

King Charles and Volodymyr Zelensky exchange warm greetings at EPC summit

King Charles, despite recent health challenges, attended the reception and engaged warmly with leaders

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024


King Charles III met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the UK, shared a friendly moment at the European Political Community (EPC) summit hosted at Blenheim Palace on Thursday, July 18.

As per Mirror, the summit, hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, brought together over 40 leaders to discuss key issues, including support for Ukraine, illegal migration, and energy security.

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked King Charles III for his hospitality at the EPC, an initiative launched by Macron in 2022 to enhance European unity following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Zelensky praised the UK's commitment to Ukraine and announced new security agreements with the UK.

He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting, "I have arrived in the UK to participate in the Summit, hold bilateral meetings with partners, and sign new security agreements."

King Charles, despite recent health challenges, attended the reception and engaged warmly with leaders, including Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Zelensky, in his signature military-style fleece, had a brief private meeting with the King to discuss defence cooperation.

Moreover, Prime Minister Starmer emphasised the importance of unified support for Ukraine and resetting post-Brexit relations with Europe.

"Every day Ukraine fights affects not just the Ukrainian people, but the European people," Starmer said, highlighting the need for more air defense for Ukraine.

The summit also addressed illegal migration and energy security, with Starmer urging a collective stance against people smuggling and reaffirming Labour's commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights.

In addition to European leaders, the summit saw the presence of Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and European Council President Charles Michel, alongside UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation

Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation
Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality

Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality
Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED over Short N' Sweet tour's European schedule

Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED over Short N' Sweet tour's European schedule
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis

World News

Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Keir Starmer calls for EU unity in support of Ukraine amid global challenges
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
JD Vance officially accepts Republican vice president nomination
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump addresses Republican National Convention
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Biden goes into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Thai police uncover reason behind deaths of 6 guests at luxury hotel
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Senator Bob Menendez found guilty of corruption charges
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal resigns amid political uncertainty
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza result in 57 Palestinian deaths
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Henan, China
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Elon Musk to support pro-Trump groups with generous donations: Report