‘Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon’ stars mourn Bob Newhart’s death

The Hollywood world is grappling with the loss of “legend” Bob Newhart, who died on July 18th at the age of 94.
Bob was famous for his character Professor Proton in The Big Bang Theory and its spin-off Young Sheldon.
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik paid tribute to the late star during a conversation with People.
She honored, "As a child, the Bob Newhart Show provided countless hours of enjoyment for me – it constituted some of my earliest training in the art of sitcom. When I got to work with alongside him on TBBT, it was absolutely a dream come true.”
Mayim continued, "He was effortlessly professional, poised, hilarious and incredibly approachable. Working with Bob was working in the presence of a true comedy legend – the likes of whom we simple don’t see anymore. How he will be missed!"
Moreover, Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage also remembered Bob Newhart.
The young star told the media outlet, “Bob’s Professor Proton was inspiring to Sheldon, and his career as an actor was inspiring to me. He was loved and will be missed.”
Bob was born on September 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois. The Newhart star served Army during his youth and went to Loyola University.
He became a famous comedian after his hit show in Chicago in the late 1950s.