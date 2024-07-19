Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 42nd birthday without Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday on ‘The Bluff’ set

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 42nd birthday without Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 42nd birthday without Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday without husband Nick Jonas.

The Love Again actress posted some clips and pictures from the set of The Bluff, where she celebrated her birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Priyanka penned, “It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set.”

Nick send a Dosa truck to her wife along with a cake and balloons.


“Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas. The Dosa truck for the crew tho,” she added.

Priyanka shared a picture from her vanity van on the set of The Bluff. In the shared picture the vanity van can be seen decorated with lots of balloons and a big cake.

The Fashion star noted, “My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you.”

