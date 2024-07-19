Global IT outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media

Global IT outrage has disrupted international airports, airlines, banks, businesses, and media on July 19.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alert on Friday morning, American Airlines, United, and Delta have asked the FFA for a global flight halt. Whereas Virgin, Australia, and Qantas are also facing troubles.
AirAsia also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Our core reservation and check-in systems are impacted by Microsoft’s cloud services outage affecting airlines worldwide.”
According to CNN, banks and telecoms companies in Australia and New Zealand have been affected by the outrage, while hospitals and health services in Israel are facing computer malfunctions.
Moreover, the executive chairman of Sky News, David Rhodes, on Friday morning, apologised to the viewers and informed them that they were unable to broadcast live.
Microsoft said, “We're investigating an issue impacting users’ ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions.”
Numerous countries, including Google Cloud, Microsoft, Berlin Airport in Germany, Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom, and the London Stock Exchange.