Sci-Tech

Global IT outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media

London Stock Exchange, Microsoft and Google have been affected by the global IT outrage

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024


Global IT outrage has disrupted international airports, airlines, banks, businesses, and media on July 19.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alert on Friday morning, American Airlines, United, and Delta have asked the FFA for a global flight halt. Whereas Virgin, Australia, and Qantas are also facing troubles.

AirAsia also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Our core reservation and check-in systems are impacted by Microsoft’s cloud services outage affecting airlines worldwide.”

According to CNN, banks and telecoms companies in Australia and New Zealand have been affected by the outrage, while hospitals and health services in Israel are facing computer malfunctions.

Moreover, the executive chairman of Sky News, David Rhodes, on Friday morning, apologised to the viewers and informed them that they were unable to broadcast live.

Microsoft said, “We're investigating an issue impacting users’ ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions.”

Numerous countries, including Google Cloud, Microsoft, Berlin Airport in Germany, Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom, and the London Stock Exchange.

Fawad Khan talks struggles of staying away from stardom

Fawad Khan talks struggles of staying away from stardom
Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir
Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George

Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden

Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden

Sci-Tech News

Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reveals new insights into Titan's ‘mysterious’ seas
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Elon Musk delays Tesla's robotaxi launch to October for 'major' design updates
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Scientists discover first cave on Moon: Details Inside
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Google Maps for Android receives ‘major’ interface overhaul
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
WhatsApp may soon allow users to translate messages in different languages
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Elon Musk’s X developing ‘downvoting’ feature to improve reply ranking
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Cardi B drops bombshell accusations about Joe Budden
Google Photos may introduce 'My Week' feature for sharing weekly highlights