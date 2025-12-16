Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV

In a major update, Instagram has expanded Reels beyond mobile devices with the launch of IG for TV, a new experience that enables users to watch Reels on their TVs.

On Tuesday, the company announced that the update is starting with Amazon Fire TV.

By bringing short-form video to the big screen, Instagram aims to outdo YouTube that dominates TV-based viewing.

This significant move cements Instagram as a casual, couch-friendly alternative for viewers who may not need to commit to long-form content on platforms, including Netflix.

IG for TV provides a personalised experience, showcasing Reels based on the creators and content users already engage with on Instagram.

Videos are organised into categories and channels, including comedy, music, and lifestyle, simplifying discovery.

Reels play automatically, though viewers can skip whenever they want, like videos, view comments, and re-share content.

With this significant update, users can connect the TV app with their existing Instagram account and add up to five accounts to one home, and create a separate account only for viewing purpose.

Instagram highlighted that IG for TV is separate from IGTV, the long-form video app that went offline in 2022.

The launch comes after Instagram head Adam Mosseri stated that the company was exploring a dedicated TV app.

