Google unveils Gemini 3 Flash in bid to outdo OpenAI and other rivals 

In a significant update, Google has launched its flagship Gemini 3 Flash AI model, aiming to outdo rivals, including OpenAI and more.
With this update, the Alphabet-owned Google offers a faster, cheaper, and more efficient system across its vast ecosystem.
The launch follows the release of OpenAI’s GPT-5.2, underscoring the intensified rivalry between the leading AI players.
Gemini 3 Flash combines the cutting-edge reasoning abilities of Gemini 3 Pro with enhanced speed and reduced operating costs.
As per Google, the model is particularly designed to increase the accessibility of powerful AI tools.
It has become the default model in the Gemini app and Google’s AI-powered search mode, exposing it to users all across the globe.
Several major companies, including Salesforce, Workday, and Figma, have already adopted Gemini 3 Flash. The model supports multimodal reasoning, enabling users to assess text, images, video, and audio to generate useful content.
Google stated it excels at complex tasks such as travel planning, learning complex concepts, and coding.
It is pertinent to mention Gemini 3 Flash outperforms Gemini 3 Pro on the SWE-bench Verified benchmark, making it an ideal choice for all the enterprise customers.
This move solidifies Google’s position in a competitive business market along with dominating players of the industry, including OpenAI and Anthropic.