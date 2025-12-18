 Apple to allow alternative App Stores and external payments in Japan

Sci-Tech
Apple has officially announced that it will enable alternative app stores in Japan and allow developers process payments for digital goods outside Apple’s in-app purchase system in iOS.

The changes remain involuntary but are needed to comply with Japan’s Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA), which is now taking effect.

Japan becomes the latest major market where the Apple’s App Store business model is transformed by antitrust regulation.

Apple faces similar needs in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that prompted the company to let alternative app marketplaces and other concessions.

In the US, Apple has also been compelled by court rulings stemming from Epic Games’ lawsuit to enable developers to link to external payment options.

As in other regions, Apple issued a warning that alternative app stores and payment systems could raise the risk of malware, scams, frauds, and security-related issues.

To address these concerns, Apple stated that it worked with Japanese regulators to launch an important authorisation and notarization process for third-party app marketplaces, aimed at protecting children from harmful content.

Critics argue Apple’s approach shows that technical solutions to balance security have always been possible.

However, the company has now launched a complex fee structure, particularly designed to limit revenue losses while technically complying with the law.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney criticised the move, saying Fortnite will not return to iOS in Japan due to Apple’s 21% fee on third-party payments.

Developers must accept the updated Apple Developer Program License Agreement by March 17, 2026.

