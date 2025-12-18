Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience

Sci-Tech
Google has integrated its “vibe-coding” tool, Opal, into the Gemini web app, enabling users to build artificial intelligence (AI)-centric mini apps directly inside Gemini.

The feature allows users to easily customize their apps, known as Gems, using natural language instead of traditional coding.

Gems, launched in 2024, are customised variants of Gemini designed for certain tasks and use cases.

The Alphabet-owned Google provides pre-made Gems such as a learning coach, brainstorming agent, coding partner, and helps in performing a wide array of complex tasks.

With Opal now available in Gemini, users can easily design their own.

Opal is focused on creating and combining mini apps by letting users provide descriptions to get content according to their needs.

The feature is currency accessible via the Gems manager in Gemini’s web interface.

A key feature is Opal’s visual editor that shows the steps needed to create an application. Users can rearrange and connect these steps without writing code.

Moreover, Google has added a new Gemini view that converts written prompts into step-by-step workflows, simplifying it for users to comprehend and modify how apps function.

For more advanced customisation, users can move from Gemini to Opal’s Advanced Editor at opal.google.com. Once created, mini apps can be reused.

The rise of “vibe-coding,”using AI to build software, has shown great progress in recent years, with intensifying competition from startups, including Lovable, Cursor, and Wabi, as well as tools from AI providers including Anthropic and OpenAI.

Gemini’s web app is available at gemini.google.com.

