TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow

TikTok has launched a new advertising feature to empower small businesses.
In a new development, TikTok rolled out a self-serve advertising solution in Pakistan to provide assistance to small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) to boost their brand growth.
The new TikTok For Business Ads Manager feature allows SMBs to step into the creativity of the TikTok community, reach new audiences and optimise their marketing campaigns.
The easy-to-use self-service advertising platform will empower local entrepreneurs, homegrown brands, and growing businesses to connect with the highly engaged community using simple and affordable tools.
Baris Aldanmaz, Head of Global Business Solutions Türkiye, Central and Southern Asia, said, “Pakistan's small businesses are some of the most creative in the region, and TikTok is proud to support their growth.”
“On TikTok, brands can create meaningful content that sparks conversation and connects with communities. With TikTok for Business Ads Manager, it's now easier than ever for SMBs to reach new audiences, tell their stories and grow, whether they're a neighbourhood store, a fashion label, or an online start-up,” he added.
The new feature launch is part of TikTok’s ongoing project to help local business owners through different initiatives, including the #GrowWithTikTok Masterclass.
As per the recent study, 73% of TikTok users around the globe said that they learnt about new products through ads on the video-sharing platform, while 78% found new brands.
How does TikTok For Business Ads Manager work?
TikTok's self-service Ads Manager allows businesses of all sizes to create ads, manage budgets, and track their performance easily without any expert skills.
Meanwhile, as more Pakistanis use TikTok for shopping inspiration, these tools will help SMBs join the conversation and boost their visibility not only locally but also globally.
TikTok Ads Manager key feature include:
Creative tools:
TikTok offers creative tools that let businesses tell their story and show and represent an authentic version of the brand.
Flexible budgets:
The super easy TikTok Ads Manager has a hassle-free process that does not require any experience. Additionally, flexible budgets allow marketers to adjust their spending anytime.
Performance targeting:
Smart targeting helps brands reach new audiences and engage with new customers.