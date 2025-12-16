Elon Musk's net worth hits $600 billion with THIS push

The Tesla owner Elon Musk has clinched the title of world’s richest person, with a net worth of $600 billion.
As per Forbes’ latest report, the 54-year-old has hit a major milestone after his space startup, SpaceX, is expected to go public with a valuation of $800 billion.
The tech billionaire owns an estimated 42% equity in SpaceX, and the company’s planned IPO could enhance his wealth by $168 billion, bringing it to nearly $677 billion.
Moreover, Musk’s fortune is supported by 12% equity in Tesla, whose shares have spiked to 13% in 2025 despite reduced sales.
On Monday, Tesla stock significantly increased to 4% following Musk’s revelation that the company has started testing robotaxis without front-seat safety monitors.
In November, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay package for Musk, marking the largest in corporate history, reflecting investor confidence in his vision of revolutionising Tesla into a leader in AI, as he continues to integrate cutting-edge technology.
Musk’s artificial-intelligence company, xAI, is likely to raise $15 billion in fresh equity at a valuation of $230 billion.
With his stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, Musk continues to extend his influence across different spaces, including AI, electric vehicles, and more, and solidifying his position as one of the wealthiest and most high-profile entrepreneurs in history.