Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's net worth hits $600 billion with THIS push

Elon Musk hits a major milestone amid SpaceX IPO plans, as per Forbes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Elon Musks net worth hits $600 billion with THIS push
Elon Musk's net worth hits $600 billion with THIS push

The Tesla owner Elon Musk has clinched the title of world’s richest person, with a net worth of $600 billion.

As per Forbes’ latest report, the 54-year-old has hit a major milestone after his space startup, SpaceX, is expected to go public with a valuation of $800 billion.

The tech billionaire owns an estimated 42% equity in SpaceX, and the company’s planned IPO could enhance his wealth by $168 billion, bringing it to nearly $677 billion.

Moreover, Musk’s fortune is supported by 12% equity in Tesla, whose shares have spiked to 13% in 2025 despite reduced sales.

On Monday, Tesla stock significantly increased to 4% following Musk’s revelation that the company has started testing robotaxis without front-seat safety monitors.

In November, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay package for Musk, marking the largest in corporate history, reflecting investor confidence in his vision of revolutionising Tesla into a leader in AI, as he continues to integrate cutting-edge technology.

Musk’s artificial-intelligence company, xAI, is likely to raise $15 billion in fresh equity at a valuation of $230 billion.

With his stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, Musk continues to extend his influence across different spaces, including AI, electric vehicles, and more, and solidifying his position as one of the wealthiest and most high-profile entrepreneurs in history.

Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV

Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS set to make history on December 19

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS set to make history on December 19
Threads introduces new communities, tests badges for select members

Threads introduces new communities, tests badges for select members
Snapchat Recap 2025: Relive your year’s most anticipated snap moments

Snapchat Recap 2025: Relive your year’s most anticipated snap moments
WhatsApp rolls out major update with new interactive features, AI tools

WhatsApp rolls out major update with new interactive features, AI tools
X for iOS brings Home and Lock Screen widgets, five years after WWDC tease

X for iOS brings Home and Lock Screen widgets, five years after WWDC tease
Galaxy S26 Ultra set to launch soon with THESE features

Galaxy S26 Ultra set to launch soon with THESE features
OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements

OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements
Geminid meteor shower to illuminate skies during early hours of December 14

Geminid meteor shower to illuminate skies during early hours of December 14
ios 26.2 released with major upgrades: Here's how to access it

ios 26.2 released with major upgrades: Here's how to access it
Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations
Google upgrades AI try-on feature to work with single selfie

Google upgrades AI try-on feature to work with single selfie

Popular News

Stylist Riddhima Sharma says Tanya Mittal has yet to clear payments

Stylist Riddhima Sharma says Tanya Mittal has yet to clear payments

9 minutes ago
Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV

Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV
39 minutes ago
Alcohol increases cancer risk, especially with heavy drinking, study

Alcohol increases cancer risk, especially with heavy drinking, study
an hour ago