  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple iOS 26.3 launched for beta testers with major improvements

iOS 26.3 is currently available for beta testers, with final release expected to launch in early 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple has launched the first public betas of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3, less than a week after introducing iOS 26.2.

The latest comes with a range of significant enhancements.

Easier switching from iPhone to Android

The biggest new feature is said to be the easiest way to transfer data from iOS to Android. Users can now move content such as photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, and phone numbers by placing an iPhone next to an Android device.

This transfer can occur in the simplest way without using any additional app. However, health data and protected items are no longer available in the latest iteration of iOS 26.

Moreover, the Alphabet-owned Google has added a similar tool on Android, simplifying switching between platforms easier in both directions.

New weather wallpapers

Apple has refreshed the wallpaper by splitting the “Weather & Astronomy” section into two separate categories.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has added a dedicated Weather section that now includes new dynamic weather wallpapers, providing more customization options.

Notification forwarding for EU users

The iOS 26.2 beta adds the framework for Notification Forwarding, enabling notifications to be sent to third-party wearables.

This feature is currently limited to EU users, after new regional regulations.

Only one accessory can get forwarded notifications at a time, and notifications will not appear on an Apple Watch while the feature is active.

iOS 26.3 release date

The recently launched iOS 26.3 is currently available for beta testers, with final release expected to launch in early 2026.

