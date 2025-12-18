Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Luma AI unveils Ray3 Modify for advanced video footage editing

Luma aims to compete with the leading players of the AI industry, including Runway and Kling with this update

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Luma AI unveils Ray3 Modify for advanced video footage editing
Luma AI unveils Ray3 Modify for advanced video footage editing

In a significant update, Luma AI, a Uma-backed startup, has officially launched Ray3 Modify, a new generative video model that enables users to edit existing footage without losing the originality of content.

The recently launched app allows creators to offer character reference images, changing the actor’s appearance while maintaining the original emotional delivery, timings, and more.

Additionally, users can supply start and end frames to guide the generation of transitional footage, providing control over behaviour, scene transitions, and more.

This helps creative teams to edit footage without reshooting the scenes again and again, they can easily change locations, and customise it according to their own choice with advanced AI while preserving the original human performance.

“Generative video models are incredibly expressive but also hard to control,” said Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Luma AI. “Ray3 Modify blends real-world performance with AI expressivity while giving full control to creatives.”

Luma’s Ray3 Modify is currently accessible via Luma AI’s Dream Machine platform, after the company’s earlier video modification launch in June 2025.

With this significant update, Luma aims to compete with the leading players of the AI industry, including Runway and Kling.

The release follows a $900 million funding round led by Saudi Arabia’s Humain, alongside existing investors a16z, Amplify Partners, and Matrix Partners.

Alongside the update, Luma AI plans to build a 2GW AI cluster in Saudi Arabia with Humain to expand its generative AI capabilities.

Apple to allow alternative App Stores and external payments in Japan

Apple to allow alternative App Stores and external payments in Japan
Apple iOS 26.3 launched for beta testers with major improvements

Apple iOS 26.3 launched for beta testers with major improvements

Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience

Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience
TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow

TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow
YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

Google unveils Gemini 3 Flash in bid to outdo OpenAI and other rivals

Google unveils Gemini 3 Flash in bid to outdo OpenAI and other rivals

Amazon plans to invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI: Report

Amazon plans to invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI: Report
Disney+ launches dedicated app for Meta Quest headsets

Disney+ launches dedicated app for Meta Quest headsets
Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV

Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV
Elon Musk's net worth hits $600 billion with THIS push

Elon Musk's net worth hits $600 billion with THIS push
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS set to make history on December 19

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS set to make history on December 19
Threads introduces new communities, tests badges for select members

Threads introduces new communities, tests badges for select members

Popular News

'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder

'The Sheep Detectives' trailer: Hugh Jackman's herd tries to solve his murder
14 minutes ago
Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation

Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation
an hour ago
Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she uncovers intense bar exam journey

Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she uncovers intense bar exam journey
2 hours ago