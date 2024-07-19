World

Donald Trump delivers longest convention address on last day of RNC

Former US president spoke to the public for the for the first time after assassination attack

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024


The Republican nominee for the Presidency, Donald Trump, has delivered the longest acceptance speech in the history of the US.

According to BBC, Trump spoke for an hour and 32 minutes on the last night of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, July 18.

The 78-year-old recalled his assassination attempt during the election campaign rally in Pennsylvania, saying, “I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. Many people say it was a providential moment.”

Moreover, he did not forget to criticise his opponent Joe Biden and called him the worst president in history, “If you took the ten worst presidents in the history of the United States… (and) added them up, they would not have done the damage that Biden has done.”

Trump also made promises about economics, immigration, and international policies ahead of the November presidential elections.

The Republican candidate for the White House said, “To keep our families safe, the Republican Party promises to launch the largest deportation operation in the history of our country,” adding, “I will end the devastation and inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates, and lower the costs of energy. We will drill, baby, drill.”

He pledged, “I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created. Including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine, which would have never happened if I were president. And the war caused by the attack on Israel, which would have never happened if I were president.”

Additionally, balloons showered after Trump ended his nomination acceptance speech. Melania Trump, the former first lady, joined her husband on the stage along with other GOP members at the end of the convention.

World News

