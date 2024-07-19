Halle Berry reflects on 'Catwoman's' disappointing box office performance 

Halle Berry stressed on the need to keep going despite her film Catwoman's box office flop.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berry shared, " I didn't love the backlash and found it difficult to handle, despite being used to defying stereotypes and making a way out of no way."
She further added, "That’s okay. I’ve carried other failures and successes. People have opinions, and sometimes they’re louder than others. You just have to keep moving."
" Initially I did not take it casually but eventually I collected myself as I was accustomed to being strong," the Moonfall star noted.
" As a black woman I fought my whole life," Berry continued.
Despite the movie's commercial failure at the box office director Pitoff said that Catwoman was way ahead of time and opened up about the positive aspects of the movie.
"Now, after some key movements, we have more diversity and inclusiveness," the director went on.
Pitoff mentioned, "Younger audiences see things differently and are much more open. Back then, comic-book fans hated the movie because the film didn’t involve Batman; with a new generation, it’s not a problem."