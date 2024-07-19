Abhishek Bachchan's reaction on 'divorce' post fuels Aishwarya Rai split rumors

Abhishek Bachchan's recent reaction to a divorce-related post has sparked separation speculations with his wife, Aishwarya Rai.
As reported by the Hindustan Times on Thursday, July 18, the Dhoom actor reacted to an Indian journalist's Instagram post that addressed the issue of divorce.
The post read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn't dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross streets? Yet, sometimes life doesn't unfold as we hoped."
It further continued to ask how a couple navigates life after separating, following decades spent together and relying on each other for every significant and trivial thing.
"What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions," read the post.
Giving a link for the whole article, the post concluded, "Coincidentally, 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters'—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising."
Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan hit the "like" button, which soon garnered the attention of netizens and media outlets, adding spark to the already-circulating rumors.
The situation intensified when both of them appeared separately at the Ambani wedding held recently.
Abhishek Bachchan got united in a wedlock with wife Aishwarya Rai in April 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in November 2011.