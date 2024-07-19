Sports

CU grants Deion Sanders surprise bonus for elevating University’s profile

During Deion Sanders' first season, the university saw a significant increase in media exposure

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
CU grants Deion Sanders surprise bonus for elevating University’s profile
CU grants Deion Sanders surprise bonus for elevating University’s profile

The University of Colorado (CU) granted football coach Deion Sanders an unusual discretionary bonus of $250,000 late last year.

This bonus was awarded for the national recognition Sanders brought to the university during his first year, according to records obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

However, the bonus, which was not publicly disclosed until now, was unique for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, it was not part of any pre-defined milestones in his contract, making it more of a gift.

Secondly, it was awarded after the Buffaloes ended their season with a six-game losing streak and a 4-8 record.

The university stated that Sanders had a significant impact on the football program and the university.

During Sanders' first season, the university saw a significant increase in media exposure, valued at approximately $343 million, compared to $87 million the previous year before his arrival.

This exposure contributed to a record number of applicants for the fall 2024 semester and a notable increase in Black applicants.

Additionally, the Buffaloes are set to begin their second season under Sanders on August 29 against North Dakota State.

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz

Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz
Polio virus detected in Gaza sewage amid rising health concerns

Polio virus detected in Gaza sewage amid rising health concerns
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury

Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury

Sports News

Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
England sets record for ‘fastest’ 50 in Test cricket against West Indies
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Rafael Nadal hints about making highly anticipated return to US Open
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Cavan Sullivan makes history with MLS debut at 14
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Real Madrid revealed Kylian Mbappe's shirt number
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Enzo Fernández faces disciplinary action over racist chants
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
"Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Kyle Walker seen with ex-lover Lauryn Goodman hiding under coat
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager after Euro 2024 loss
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55