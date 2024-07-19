CU grants Deion Sanders surprise bonus for elevating University’s profile

The University of Colorado (CU) granted football coach Deion Sanders an unusual discretionary bonus of $250,000 late last year.
This bonus was awarded for the national recognition Sanders brought to the university during his first year, according to records obtained by USA TODAY Sports.
However, the bonus, which was not publicly disclosed until now, was unique for a couple of reasons.
Firstly, it was not part of any pre-defined milestones in his contract, making it more of a gift.
Secondly, it was awarded after the Buffaloes ended their season with a six-game losing streak and a 4-8 record.
The university stated that Sanders had a significant impact on the football program and the university.
During Sanders' first season, the university saw a significant increase in media exposure, valued at approximately $343 million, compared to $87 million the previous year before his arrival.
This exposure contributed to a record number of applicants for the fall 2024 semester and a notable increase in Black applicants.
Additionally, the Buffaloes are set to begin their second season under Sanders on August 29 against North Dakota State.