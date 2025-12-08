Jannik Sinner attends F1 season finale with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Abu Dhabi

Jannik Sinner and his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic made their first public appearance as a couple over the weekend, appearing together at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to witness the end of the 2025 F1 season.
According to Sportskeeda, Sinner watched Max Verstappen win the race with Red Bull, but it was not enough for the Dutchman to take home to the Drivers' Championship.
Instead, it went to McLaren's Lando Norris, who finished third in Abu Dhabi, who edged Verstappen by a mere two points in the overall leaderboard.
The four-time Grand Slam winner is a big fan of Italy-based Ferrari team, and dropped into their garage to take a team photo with the squad. He exchanged a few words with their two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The latter, notably, finished No. 4 in the GP on Sunday.
Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic have been dating since this year, initially just in rumors spreading on the internet. Their relationship was confirmed just a few weeks back, during the Italian's victory speech in Vienna.
Hasanovic, a Danish model, has starred in campaigns by Armani and Prada, and has been modelling since she was a teenager. She also has a large presence on social media, with nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.
Laila was present in Sinner's player box during the ATP Finals, when he won the title beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final in Turin.
However, their appearance at the Abu Dhabi GP marks the first time they have appeared together as a couple for a non-work related event. Sinner was previously dating WTA player Anna Kalinskaya, but the pair broke-up earlier this year.