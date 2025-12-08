Sports

Jannik Sinner attends F1 season finale with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Abu Dhabi

Sinner congratulates Lando Norris on winning debut Formula One World Drivers' Championship

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Jannik Sinner attends F1 season finale with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Abu Dhabi
Jannik Sinner attends F1 season finale with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Abu Dhabi

Jannik Sinner and his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic made their first public appearance as a couple over the weekend, appearing together at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to witness the end of the 2025 F1 season.

According to Sportskeeda, Sinner watched Max Verstappen win the race with Red Bull, but it was not enough for the Dutchman to take home to the Drivers' Championship.

Instead, it went to McLaren's Lando Norris, who finished third in Abu Dhabi, who edged Verstappen by a mere two points in the overall leaderboard.

The four-time Grand Slam winner is a big fan of Italy-based Ferrari team, and dropped into their garage to take a team photo with the squad. He exchanged a few words with their two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The latter, notably, finished No. 4 in the GP on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic have been dating since this year, initially just in rumors spreading on the internet. Their relationship was confirmed just a few weeks back, during the Italian's victory speech in Vienna.

Hasanovic, a Danish model, has starred in campaigns by Armani and Prada, and has been modelling since she was a teenager. She also has a large presence on social media, with nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Laila was present in Sinner's player box during the ATP Finals, when he won the title beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final in Turin.

However, their appearance at the Abu Dhabi GP marks the first time they have appeared together as a couple for a non-work related event. Sinner was previously dating WTA player Anna Kalinskaya, but the pair broke-up earlier this year.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Max Verstappen shares classy message for Lando Norris after losing F1 title

Max Verstappen shares classy message for Lando Norris after losing F1 title
Lando Norris claims maiden F1 title with third-place finish in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video

Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video
Travis Kelce wows fans with previously unseen college footage of him performing on stage

Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals player handed one-game ban without pay

Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals player handed one-game ban without pay
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton is known for past disciplinary problems

Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend? Everything to know about Magui Corceiro

Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend? Everything to know about Magui Corceiro
McLaren's Lando Norris won his first Formula 1 drivers' championship by finishing third in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris clinches first Formula 1 world championship in Abu Dhabi finale

Lando Norris clinches first Formula 1 world championship in Abu Dhabi finale
McLaren's Lando Norris became the 11th British F1 world champion at the end of his seventh season

Tom Hicks, ex-Liverpool co-owner and US sports tycoon dies aged 79

Tom Hicks, ex-Liverpool co-owner and US sports tycoon dies aged 79
Tom Hicks had a major influence in professional sports as he owned big teams in hockey, baseball and soccer

Mohamed Salah makes explosive confession about relation with Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah makes explosive confession about relation with Arne Slot
Salah blames Liverpool for throwing him ‘under the bus’ ahead of Premier League clash

Max Verstappen rules out Hamilton's 2016 tactic in F1 title showdown

Max Verstappen rules out Hamilton's 2016 tactic in F1 title showdown
Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to fight for Formula One title in Abu Dhabi

Messi pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Busi and Jordi’ after historic MLS Cup win

Messi pens heartfelt tribute for ‘Busi and Jordi’ after historic MLS Cup win
Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami’s MLS Cup victory with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons

David Beckham's dream comes true as Messi ends Inter Miami MLS Cup drought

David Beckham's dream comes true as Messi ends Inter Miami MLS Cup drought
David Beckham pens emotional note after Inter Miami wins historic MLS Cup title

Verstappen dominates Abu Dhabi qualifying ahead of Norris, Piastri

Verstappen dominates Abu Dhabi qualifying ahead of Norris, Piastri
The Dutch driver will take pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday

Kylian Mbappé eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's major record by year's end

Kylian Mbappé eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's major record by year's end
Real Madrid's manager, Xabi Alonso, has compared Kylian Mbappé to the Portugal star as he reflects on the club's records