Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury

Zara Tindall has stepped forward to share the details about the nerve-racking nature of equestrian sports following Princess Anne's recent injury.
The daughter of the Royal Princess has given an insight into the world of horse racing in a new documentary.
Speaking out about her nerve-wracking sport after Princess Anne's brain accident, Zara Tindall has spoken up in a new documentary that explores the motivations behind competitors' participation in the Cheltenham Festival, one of the UK's most well-liked horse-racing competitions.
The mother of three said, "There's a lot of hope when you walk into Cheltenham, there's a lot of dreams to try and grab."
Zara along with her husband Mike Tindall, are regular attendees at Cheltenham.
She added: "I think it's worse watching than riding, 100 per cent because you've got no control over it, and you sit back and let them get on with it."
This documentary marks Zara's first public speaking engagement following her mother's injury.
The update came at the same time as her mother, Princess Anne, was sent to the hospital last month following a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate striking her in the head.