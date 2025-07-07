Kate Middleton’s motherly guilt leads to big promise to Princess Charlotte

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Kate Middleton once again proved that she is a doting mother!

Amid her heartbreaking and tough cancer battle – from which the Princess of Wales recovered last year – she made a special promise to the young Princess out of “guilt” for not spending enough time with her.

The future Queen, who is a tennis enthusiast and patrol of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, is regularly seen at Wimbledon and this year too, is expected to return to the Royal Box.

As Prince George has a shared interest in football like his father Prince William, Charlotte shares a mutual interest for tennis with her mother Kate.

Making a big promise to Charlotte out of her guilt, Kate vowed that she would treat her to the 2024 Wimbledon finals.

Therefore, even though she was struggling with cancer last year, the Princess of Wales accompanied her little girl to the event, fulfilling her “long held promise.”

Charlotte’s appearance at the event marked her debut at the prestigious game.

Speaking to The Sun, royal biographer Ingrid Seward stated: "It was a long held promise that Kate would take Charlotte to the finals as a special treat.”

He continued, "Kate felt guilty she hadn't been able to spend as much time as she would have liked to be with the kids because of her exhaustion after her treatment."

Seward also noted that Princess Charlotte’s debut at Wimbledon helped “shift the focus” from Kate Middleton, who graced the event despite her health struggles.

