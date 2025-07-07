Prince George to face centuries-old ‘gruesome’ royal custom this summer break?

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Prince George might be introduced to a “gruesome” centuries-old royal custom during this summer break.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – are set to spend their time at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland this summer.

According to Duncan Larcombe, a royal author, the eldest one of William and Kate could be facing a shocking and divisive royal tradition during the vacation.

Larcombe, who penned a book titled Prince Harry: The Inside Story in 2017, revealed to Express that George could follow in his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s footsteps and may potentially join his father and other members of the Royal Family for a gruesome activity, “stag hunt.”

"It was reported that he will join his father on a stag-hunting shoot while they visit the Balmoral estate this month. Traditionally, the blood of a hunter's first kill is spread on their face, a ritual that goes back centuries,” he shared.

The royal author added, "The Palace has refused to comment on claims that Prince George will be initiated into one of the slightly more gruesome royal traditions this summer."

Continuing his statement, Larcombe noted, "Years ago, Kate joined the royals on a shoot, but it's unclear whether George will be expected to follow suit."

Notably, Prince Harry, in his bombshell memoir Spare, also penned about the tradition, flashing back to the time when his head was pushed inside a deer carcass.

