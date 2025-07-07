Princess Leonor secretly reunites with Infanta Sofía after her Spain return

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía reunited in a private meeting after months of separation.
Just within few days after the Princess of Asturias made a triumphant return to Spain following an intense six-month naval training since January, she held a secret reunion with her younger sister to make up for their time apart.
The royal sisters held a secret meeting in the northern city of Gijón during Leonor’s naval training duties. However, the reunion was kept under wraps by the Spanish Royal Family, as no official documentation appeared on their social media account, GB News reported on Monday, July 7.
This heartwarming encounter’s revelation came after royal blogger Javier Lopez confirmed that the princesses had reunited, following the emergence of a photo showing them with an elderly woman on social media.
Taking to X, Lopez penned, “Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía reunite in Gijón after the arrival of the Juan Sebastián Elcano. The sisters dined at the Casona de Jovellanos, the only trace of this reunion, as @CasaReal has not documented it on any of its social media.”
In the viral photo that surfaced online, Princess Leonor was seen dressed in her naval uniform, while her 18-year-old sister wore a white shirt and a pair of jeans.
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía are the daughters of Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and are the first and second in the line of succession to the Spanish throne.