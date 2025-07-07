Prince Andrew’s life takes unexpected turn as FBI issues verdict in Epstein case

Prince Andrew’s life has taken an unexpected turn as FBI issued final verdict into the investigation over his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The FBI has officially ended the investigation and ruled out that no charges will be brought against the disgraced Duke of York or any other high-profile associate of Epstein.
According to a new two-page memo from the FBI, investigators “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”
It further added that “perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither justice nor the victims,” and says that one of the government’s highest priorities remains “combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims.”
The Department of Justice will also release hours of CCTV footage from the paedophile's final days in custody before he took his life.
The case was begun when one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claimed that she was paid by him for sexual encounters with the duke when she was 17 years old.
After his relationship with Epstein made public, Prince Andrew stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal Family in 2019.
While, Prince Andrew initially vehemently denied the claims, he later settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, without accepting any liability.
In April, Ms Giuffre sadly took her life at her farm in Western Australia.