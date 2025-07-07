Prince Andrew’s life takes unexpected turn as FBI issues verdict in Epstein case

  • By Ume Umema
  • |


Prince Andrew’s life has taken an unexpected turn as FBI issued final verdict into the investigation over his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The FBI has officially ended the investigation and ruled out that no charges will be brought against the disgraced Duke of York or any other high-profile associate of Epstein.

According to a new two-page memo from the FBI, investigators “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

It further added that “perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither justice nor the victims,” and says that one of the government’s highest priorities remains “combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims.”

The Department of Justice will also release hours of CCTV footage from the paedophile's final days in custody before he took his life.

The case was begun when one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claimed that she was paid by him for sexual encounters with the duke when she was 17 years old.

After his relationship with Epstein made public, Prince Andrew stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal Family in 2019.

While, Prince Andrew initially vehemently denied the claims, he later settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, without accepting any liability. 

In April, Ms Giuffre sadly took her life at her farm in Western Australia.

Read more : Royal

Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary
Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary
The 57-year-old royal was spotted watching the match between Chile's Nicolas Jarry and Britain's Cameron Norrie

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event
The Duke of Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex attend sombre event on behalf of King Charles

5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm
5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm
From her cheeky reply to US President Bush to cake-cutting with a sword, 5 moments when late Queen Elizabeth II surprised the world with her humour

Kate Middleton’s motherly guilt leads to big promise to Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton’s motherly guilt leads to big promise to Princess Charlotte
Princess Kate fulfilled her ‘long held promise’ to Princess Charlotte with a heartfelt move

King Willem-Alexander kicks off annual shooting tournament in solo outing
King Willem-Alexander kicks off annual shooting tournament in solo outing
The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, attends first day of Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest

Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin issues apology ahead of reunion
Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin issues apology ahead of reunion
Prince William confirmed that he will attend Earthshot Prize in Brazil this autumn on his first visit to the country

Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception
Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception
Buckingham Palace drops heart-touching message of King Charles just a day before welcoming French president

Prince George to face centuries-old ‘gruesome’ royal custom this summer break?
Prince George to face centuries-old ‘gruesome’ royal custom this summer break?
Prince William’s eldest child, Prince George, could be introduced a centuries-old royal tradition during summer holidays at Balmoral

King Charles releases emotional statement on tragic anniversary
King Charles releases emotional statement on tragic anniversary
King Charles III pays heartfelt tribute to the victims of terror attack in London

Princess Leonor secretly reunites with Infanta Sofía after her Spain return
Princess Leonor secretly reunites with Infanta Sofía after her Spain return
The Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía are the daughters of Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

Queen Camilla set to steal spotlight from Princess Kate on royal visit
Queen Camilla set to steal spotlight from Princess Kate on royal visit
The Queen Consort will seemingly compete with the Princess of Wales with her bold look at French State Visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face pressure after William’s tax revelation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face pressure after William’s tax revelation
Prince Harry, William got a hefty inheritance from their late mother, Princess Diana