Kate Middleton's parents spotted mingling with senior royal at Wimbledon

  • By Ume Umema
Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael Middleton made an unexpected appearance on the at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the eighth day of Wimbledon.

While, the Princess of Wales has yet to attend this year's tournament, her parents took a seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court on Monday, July 7.

For the sporty event, the duo opted for a coordinated look with Carole waring a brown and white striped shirt dress which she accessorised with a blush-toned structured handbag and strappy low-heel sandals.

Meanwhile, Michael looked dapper in a smart off-white suit which he elevated with a blue shirt.

The Princess of Wales’ parents was also joined by the Duchess of Gloucester in the Royal Box, who gave Carole a warm hug before taking her seat.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

A day earlier, Kate’s younger sister stepped out with her husband, James Matthews, to grace the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Pippa looked smart at the event as she wore an elegant white midi dress with a split up the skirt from Usisi Sister, marking her first appearance in six months.

Princess Kate, who serves as patron of the tennis club, is "very likely" to attend the Wimbledon this year, as per reports.

