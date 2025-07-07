Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward step in for King Charles to represent the monarch at a sombre event.
As UK marks twenty years to 7/7 terror attacks on Monday, July 7th, the Duke and Duchess of attended a memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral as part of the commemorations took place across London.
The royal couple joined Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan to extend their support to the survivors, bereaved families and members of the emergency services.
For the unversed, in 2005, three Tube trains and a bus were targeted as four bombs detonated at Edgware Road station in the capital.
The incident claimed the lives of 52 people and left more than a hundred people injured.
To mark the 20th anniversary a minute's silence was held at the time of the first explosion at 8:49.
Sophie and Edward's appearance comes hours after King Charles' emotional message.