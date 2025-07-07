Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin issues apology ahead of reunion

Prince Willaim’s pal Robert Irwin has released an apology video ahead of Earthshot Prize event.

On Sunday, July 6, Australian wildlife activist, 21, posted a clip on Instagram directed at the owners of The Jetty Pavilion in Coffs Harbour.

In the video, he apologised to the owner for not paying his bill as he got distracted by a flurry of fans wanting selfies.

Robert said, “I went in there, and there was a lot of people who, you know, saw me and said g’day, and wanted to have a photo. But it turned into a bit of a frenzy … It was a bit of a flurry there for a moment. Anyway, they got the salad done super fast, I made sure I said hi to absolutely everyone, ‘Cheers, thanks so much, see ya later.’”

“Then the next morning wake up and realise, I never paid for my salad! I just did the old dine and dash and didn’t even realise. I felt terrible.They said, ‘Don’t worry, just leave us a good review.’ I said, ‘I’ll do you one better!’” he added.

Robert, who is the ambassador of the Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize initiative, requested his eight million followers to support the Jetty Pavilion.

He will meet Prince William during the upcoming Earthshot Prize event in Brazil.

