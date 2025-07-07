Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary

  • By Ume Umema
  • |


King Frederik has taken time out from royal duties to grace the Wimbledon.

Over the weekend, the Danish monarch made a private appearance on the No. 1 Court at the tennis tournament. 

However, the king was not accompanied by his wife, Queen Mary.

The 57-year-old royal was spotted watching the match between Chile's Nicolas Jarry and Britain's Cameron Norrie.

For the sporty outing, King Frederik rocked a grey suit which he paired with a white shirt as well as a grey and pink striped tie.

Both, King Frederik and Queen Mary are die-hard fans of the sport, with Australian-born was seen picking up a tennis racket on several occasions over the years.

The appearance of king comes amid his holiday which will conclude on July 13 and until then his son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, will be acting as a regent in his father's absence, as per the Danish royal family's calendar.

Many members of the British royal family have also attended the tournament and watched the action from the Royal Box.

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Furguson, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor, Lady Gabriella Windsor as well as Lady Rose Gilman, who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, have attended the event.

Read more : Royal
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event
The Duke of Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex attend sombre event on behalf of King Charles
5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm

5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm
From her cheeky reply to US President Bush to cake-cutting with a sword, 5 moments when late Queen Elizabeth II surprised the world with her humour
Kate Middleton’s motherly guilt leads to big promise to Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton’s motherly guilt leads to big promise to Princess Charlotte
Princess Kate fulfilled her ‘long held promise’ to Princess Charlotte with a heartfelt move
King Willem-Alexander kicks off annual shooting tournament in solo outing

King Willem-Alexander kicks off annual shooting tournament in solo outing
The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, attends first day of Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest
Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin issues apology ahead of reunion

Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin issues apology ahead of reunion
Prince William confirmed that he will attend Earthshot Prize in Brazil this autumn on his first visit to the country
Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception

Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception
Buckingham Palace drops heart-touching message of King Charles just a day before welcoming French president
Prince George to face centuries-old ‘gruesome’ royal custom this summer break?

Prince George to face centuries-old ‘gruesome’ royal custom this summer break?
Prince William’s eldest child, Prince George, could be introduced a centuries-old royal tradition during summer holidays at Balmoral
King Charles releases emotional statement on tragic anniversary

King Charles releases emotional statement on tragic anniversary
King Charles III pays heartfelt tribute to the victims of terror attack in London
Princess Leonor secretly reunites with Infanta Sofía after her Spain return

Princess Leonor secretly reunites with Infanta Sofía after her Spain return
The Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía are the daughters of Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia
Queen Camilla set to steal spotlight from Princess Kate on royal visit

Queen Camilla set to steal spotlight from Princess Kate on royal visit
The Queen Consort will seemingly compete with the Princess of Wales with her bold look at French State Visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face pressure after William’s tax revelation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face pressure after William’s tax revelation
Prince Harry, William got a hefty inheritance from their late mother, Princess Diana
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark Prince Archie’s special milestone

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark Prince Archie’s special milestone
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the first child and only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.