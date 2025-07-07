Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary

King Frederik has taken time out from royal duties to grace the Wimbledon.
Over the weekend, the Danish monarch made a private appearance on the No. 1 Court at the tennis tournament.
However, the king was not accompanied by his wife, Queen Mary.
The 57-year-old royal was spotted watching the match between Chile's Nicolas Jarry and Britain's Cameron Norrie.
For the sporty outing, King Frederik rocked a grey suit which he paired with a white shirt as well as a grey and pink striped tie.
Both, King Frederik and Queen Mary are die-hard fans of the sport, with Australian-born was seen picking up a tennis racket on several occasions over the years.
The appearance of king comes amid his holiday which will conclude on July 13 and until then his son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, will be acting as a regent in his father's absence, as per the Danish royal family's calendar.
Many members of the British royal family have also attended the tournament and watched the action from the Royal Box.
Princess Beatrice, Sarah Furguson, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor, Lady Gabriella Windsor as well as Lady Rose Gilman, who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, have attended the event.