King Charles releases emotional statement on tragic anniversary

King Charles has issued an emotional statement to mark the 20th anniversary of tragic incident.
As per Hello!, the British monarch paid a touching tribute to the victims of 2005 terror attack in London on Monday, July 7.
His Majesty expressed sorrow, "Today, as we mark twenty years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible Summer's day. We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones."
The tragic incident costed lives of 52 people and injured hundreds more, becoming one of the darkest days in modern British history.
Charles added, "We recall, too, the hundreds more who carry physical and psychological scars, and pray that their suffering may ease as the years pass. The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst."
The King concluded the message by highlighting the crucial role of unity, solidarity, and compassion in healing the nation from violence.