King Willem-Alexander kicks off annual shooting tournament in solo outing

King Willem-Alexander kicked of the Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest (OLS), an annual shooting tournament.
On Sunday, July 6, the King of Netherlands opened the OLS by firing a shot.
Around 135 shooting clubs from both, Dutch and Belgian Limburg, took part in the competition.
The Royal Family took to Instagram to share a video from the monarch's solo outing.
“During the Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest (OLS), approximately 135 shooting clubs from both Dutch and Belgian Limburg compete in the areas of marching, music and shooting with a long rifle. The King opens the OLS by firing a shot, after which the shooting competitions begin,” read the caption.
It further continued, “As a sign of 'honour and recognition', the King begins his visit by walking over the flag of the Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest federation. He then visits the exhibition 'Band met het Koningshuis' (Connection with the Royal Family) and is given an explanation of the centuries-old tradition and the role of the shooting club as an association in today's society.”
After a conversation with some of the participants and volunteers of the tournament, Willem-Alexander enjoyed the parade.
His Majesty's appearance at the shooting competition came after he celebrated the 40th anniversary of his pilot's license.