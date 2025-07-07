King Willem-Alexander kicks off annual shooting tournament in solo outing

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


King Willem-Alexander kicked of the Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest (OLS), an annual shooting tournament.

On Sunday, July 6, the King of Netherlands opened the OLS by firing a shot.

Around 135 shooting clubs from both, Dutch and Belgian Limburg, took part in the competition.

The Royal Family took to Instagram to share a video from the monarch's solo outing.

“During the Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest (OLS), approximately 135 shooting clubs from both Dutch and Belgian Limburg compete in the areas of marching, music and shooting with a long rifle. The King opens the OLS by firing a shot, after which the shooting competitions begin,” read the caption.

It further continued, “As a sign of 'honour and recognition', the King begins his visit by walking over the flag of the Oud-Limburgs Schuttersfeest federation. He then visits the exhibition 'Band met het Koningshuis' (Connection with the Royal Family) and is given an explanation of the centuries-old tradition and the role of the shooting club as an association in today's society.”

After a conversation with some of the participants and volunteers of the tournament, Willem-Alexander enjoyed the parade.

His Majesty's appearance at the shooting competition came after he celebrated the 40th anniversary of his pilot's license.

Read more : Royal
Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin issues apology ahead of reunion

Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin issues apology ahead of reunion
Prince William confirmed that he will attend Earthshot Prize in Brazil this autumn on his first visit to the country
Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception

Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception
Buckingham Palace drops heart-touching message of King Charles just a day before welcoming French president
Prince George to face centuries-old ‘gruesome’ royal custom this summer break?

Prince George to face centuries-old ‘gruesome’ royal custom this summer break?
Prince William’s eldest child, Prince George, could be introduced a centuries-old royal tradition during summer holidays at Balmoral
King Charles releases emotional statement on tragic anniversary

King Charles releases emotional statement on tragic anniversary
King Charles III pays heartfelt tribute to the victims of terror attack in London
Princess Leonor secretly reunites with Infanta Sofía after her Spain return

Princess Leonor secretly reunites with Infanta Sofía after her Spain return
The Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía are the daughters of Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia
5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm

5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm
From her cheeky reply to US President Bush to cake-cutting with a sword, 5 moments when late Queen Elizabeth II surprised the world with her humour
Queen Camilla set to steal spotlight from Princess Kate on royal visit

Queen Camilla set to steal spotlight from Princess Kate on royal visit
The Queen Consort will seemingly compete with the Princess of Wales with her bold look at French State Visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face pressure after William’s tax revelation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face pressure after William’s tax revelation
Prince Harry, William got a hefty inheritance from their late mother, Princess Diana
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark Prince Archie’s special milestone

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark Prince Archie’s special milestone
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the first child and only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Pippa Middleton makes first public appearance of 2025 at British Grand Prix

Pippa Middleton makes first public appearance of 2025 at British Grand Prix

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton stepped out with her husband, James Matthews to grace Silverstone
Princess Elisabeth takes bold stand amid uncertainty over future in U.S.

Princess Elisabeth takes bold stand amid uncertainty over future in U.S.
Crown Princess of Belgium opened up about her future in the United States
Senior royal undergoes sixth cancer procedure amid ongoing health battle

Senior royal undergoes sixth cancer procedure amid ongoing health battle
The former King has maintained a reduced public schedule in recent years alongside wife