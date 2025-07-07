Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception

Royal Family shares King Charles message ahead of major reception

King Charles has released an emotional message before welcoming the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle.

On Monday, July 7, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared his majesty's heartmelting statement as he marks twenty years to tragic bombings in London in 2005.

"Today, as we mark twenty years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible Summer's day," read the message by Charles.

It continued, "While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination. It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal."

The 76-year-old monarch went on to express, "As we remember those we lost, let us therefore use this 20th anniversary to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding, always standing firm against those who would seek to divide us."

President Macron and his wife are set to visit the UK as from Tuesday, 8th July to Thursday, 10th July 2025.

