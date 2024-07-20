Entertainment

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Keanu Reeves is coming forth with a new novel titled The Book of Elsewhere, about which he recently touched on. 

During an interview with the New York Times, Reeves stated, “It surprised me in the creative act, what gets revealed to oneself."

The acclaimed actor then went on to add, " As I have issues related to my past including my mother and father I think about death." 

Talking about the philosophical side to his novel, the John Wick actor continued, " I might not understand the violence that the real world is gripped with." 

" Although people know that we are going to die, we still keep killing each other over things that are not of much importance." 

Reeves then added, " I think of the wonders in the world about how we all got here, who are we?" 

It is pertinent to mention that the Reeves comic would be set in the universe of BRZRKR, the comic book series created by the star himself. 

On the personal front, Keanu Reeves is going strong with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. 

Entertainment News

