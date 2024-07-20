Singer Ayres Sasaki passed away in tragic death on stage

Entertainment

  July 20, 2024
A Brazilian musician Ayres Sasaki passed away in a tragic way on stage during his performance on Saturday.

He was performing in Salinópolis, Pará, Brazil and died on spot after the electric shock, as per The Sun and Mirror.

Ayres hugged a soaking-wet concertgoer during his performance on stage at the Solar Hotel and he passed away instantly.

As per the latest updates, it’s unclear why the fan was wet.

The Solar Hotel released a statement on Ayres’ death, "We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time,” the statement further read.

Ayres’s aunt, Rita Matos, told Istoé Gente, "We are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press."

