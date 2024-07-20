'Suits' spinoff series 'Suits: LA' gets greenlight at NBC

NBCUniversal has announced a series order for Suits: LA, a spinoff of the popular legal drama Suits.
The new show, created and written by Aaron Korsh, will star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who leads a law firm in Los Angeles.
Other cast members are Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee and many more.
NBC has also released a first look photo from the series, featuring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, who could be seen wearing black suit while sitting on his desk.
The official logline of the series reads, “a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”
“His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” the description further said.
Suits: LA is set in the same universe as the original series, Suits, which aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.
The show experienced a resurgence in popularity in June 2023, breaking records when it streamed on Netflix.