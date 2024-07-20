'Suits' spinoff series 'Suits: LA' gets greenlight at NBC

Entertainment

'Suits: LA' will star Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg

  by Web Desk
  July 20, 2024
NBCUniversal has announced a series order for Suits: LA, a spinoff of the popular legal drama Suits.

The new show, created and written by Aaron Korsh, will star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who leads a law firm in Los Angeles.

Other cast members are Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee and many more.

NBC has also released a first look photo from the series, featuring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, who could be seen wearing black suit while sitting on his desk.

The official logline of the series reads, “a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”

“His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” the description further said.

Suits: LA is set in the same universe as the original series, Suits, which aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.

The show experienced a resurgence in popularity in June 2023, breaking records when it streamed on Netflix.

Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz
Singer Ayres Sasaki passed away in tragic death on stage
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh runs newspaper ad to drop surname
Kate Hudson breaks silence on Matthew McConaughey's infamous body odor
Madonna shocks fans with x-rated love life revelation
Selena Gomez finds joy and gratitude ahead of 32nd birthday
Kyle Richards celebrates two years of sobriety with a selfie
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Halle Berry reflects on 'Catwoman's' disappointing box office performance
Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Emmy nominations with latest post