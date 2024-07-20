Armie Hammer addresses rumors of Robert Downey Jr. funding his rehab

Armie Hammer has finally addressed the rumours that Robert Downey Jr. paid for his rehab.
During his recent appearance on on Piers Morgan Uncensored on July 19, Armie slammed down the reports.
The show host Piers asked Armie to confirm if the Avengers star paid for his rehab after he faced allegations of cannibalism and rape. Armie replied back, “No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab.”
However Armie confessed that the Iron Man star was “supportive”, adding, “I would say that yes, he has.”
Piers further asked, “You don’t seem convinced, because that was well reported. Is that really not the case?”
The Call Me By Your Name actor explained, “I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful.”
Armie further noted that Robert was “helpful to him in the way where [when] anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues — whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs — decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you. It’s amazing”.