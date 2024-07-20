Neymar welcomes third child after 9 months of his second kid with Bruna Biancardi

Neymar is celebrating the arrival of his third child, born less than nine months after welcoming a daughter with Bruna Biancardi.
On July 3, the Brazilian football player announced on social media that he had secretly welcomed his third kid, a baby girl whom he named Helena.
In an Instagram post on July 19, Neymar wrote, "Helena," next to pictures of the infant in the hospital. "03/07/2024."
In a shared post, he also dropped adorable pictures of his son seeing the newborn in the hospital and cuddling with her on his lap to go along with the news.
The news came amid Amanda Kimberlly was rumoured to be expecting with Neymar’s, and the model verified Helena's arrival on social media that same day.
According to a Portuguese translation, Amanda captioned her own July 19 post, "My favourite month, July.”
Additionally, she shared a glimpse of the newborn girl's July 7 celebration, "We celebrated Helena's arrival with a beautiful reception made with lots of love and care!"
The birth of Helena happened less than nine months after the athlete and his girlfriend Bruna , welcomed their daughter Mavie on October 6, 2023.
The couple, who announced their romance to the world in April 2022, broke up after just two months due to allegations that Neymar had cheated.
Neymar is also a dad to son Davi Lucca, 12, with ex-partner Carolina Dantas.