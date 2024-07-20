Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat stands up for women's rights in new post

  • July 20, 2024
Mehwish Hayat has spoken out in favour of women's growing level of awareness about their rights on the public forum. 

Turning to her Instagram account on Friday, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress shared a monochrome picture of herself from inside a lavish space as she was all smiles into the camera. 

The photo happened to be from her recent getaway where she donned a rose pink thigh-high slit attire, her major vacay fashion OOTD. 

" I don't think women are becoming heartless, I think they are becoming more and more aware of what they deserve and how they want to be treated," Hayat penned a caption to her post. 


Shortly after the superstar's post went viral, her ardent fans were quick enough to comment and support her take on feminism. 

One fan wrote, " The one thing I love about women that they have empathy, they are care, they heal." 

Another penned, " Agreed 1000%." 

" I fully agree," the third commented. 

The other effused, " Wow. Queen of hearts." 

Prior to this, Mehwish Hayat shared a footage from her fun trip where she was spotted admiring the beauty from a terrace. 

